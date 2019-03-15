|
|
M. Williams passed on Sunday, March 10th. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16th at First Baptist Church, Millen, Georgia with Rev. Frederick Williams officiating. He l eaves to cherished memories, his children, Crystal Craig, Christopher Plair, Darrell Williams, Eric Smith, Milton Williams, Jr., and Fanashia Williams. Siblings, Clara Odom, Araminta Barnes, Deborah Mitchell, Rev. Frederick Williams, Lannie Williams, and Joseph Calles; thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019