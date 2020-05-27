|
Mrs. Minerva Ann Carter
Brooklyn, NY—Mrs. Minerva Ann Carter, wife of Clifford Carter, peacefully made her transition from earth to glory on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home, in Brooklyn NY. Her final hours was spent studying the word of God, with her family.
She is survived by her husband Clifford Carter, sons: Terry Brown and Jeffery Carter, daughters; Cheryl Carter, Chastity (Julio) Cruz and Janine Carter, mother Minnie Mae Brown, five grandchildren, five brothers, three sisters, one brother- in- law and three sisters- in-law, beloved grand dog "Lexi" and a host of other family and friends
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 23, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road. Pastor Clarence Moore officiating.
Minerva may be viewed Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/22/2020
