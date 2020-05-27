Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva Ann Carter


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minerva Ann Carter Obituary
Mrs. Minerva Ann Carter
Brooklyn, NY—Mrs. Minerva Ann Carter, wife of Clifford Carter, peacefully made her transition from earth to glory on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home, in Brooklyn NY. Her final hours was spent studying the word of God, with her family.
She is survived by her husband Clifford Carter, sons: Terry Brown and Jeffery Carter, daughters; Cheryl Carter, Chastity (Julio) Cruz and Janine Carter, mother Minnie Mae Brown, five grandchildren, five brothers, three sisters, one brother- in- law and three sisters- in-law, beloved grand dog "Lexi" and a host of other family and friends
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 23, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road. Pastor Clarence Moore officiating.
Minerva may be viewed Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/22/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minerva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -