Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Moores AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Moores AME Church
Minnie B. Morgan

Edgefield, SC—Ms. Minnie B. Morgan, of Plum Street, entered into rest December 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Moores AME Church of which the Rev. Michelle Simpkins pastor and the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at Noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Morgan, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Moores AME Church.
Survivors include a son, Alphonso Morgan; a sister, Ruby Yeldell; a niece raised in the home, Dorothy Williams; brother-in-law, Edward Scurry; sister-in-law, Bernice Morgan; a host of other nieces, nephews,cousins and friends.
Friends may visit the residence of her niece, Dorothy Williams, 498 Plum Branch Road, Edgefield or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/11, 12/13

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
