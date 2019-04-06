Home

James A. Kirkland Mortuary
135 N Gray St
Millen, GA 30442
478-982-3818
Minnie B. Piece


1922 - 2019
Minnie B. Piece Obituary
Mrs. Minnie Pierce passed on March 26, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First McCoy Baptist Church, Millen, GA with Rev, Judson Scott officiating; burial in church cemetery. She leaves eight children to cherish her memories: Isiah Ports, Deacon Clinton Pierce, Johnnie Pierce and Sidney Pierce, Sylvia Chikhi, Raymond Pierce, Rev. Jacqueline Jones, Evalena Best; one step-son, Randy Williams; one special daughter, Sandra Pierce and a special great-niece, Corsia Avery; 21 grandchildren & 33 great-grands, a host of other relatives & friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019
