Minnie Bell Roberson Obituary
Minnie Bell Roberson
Waynesboro, GA—Ms. Minnie Bell Roberson, 98, entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:00 noon at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4820 Hwy 25 South, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
The family will line up from the funeral home Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/27/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
