Minnie Jewel Barrett


1922 - 2020
Minnie Jewel Barrett Obituary
Minnie Jewel Barrett
Harlem, GA—Minnie Jewel "Nana" Hendrix Barrett, 98, peacefully went to Heaven on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home with all her family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, a daughter, Linda, two grandsons, Robbie (Skeet) and Kenny, and a granddaughter, Christy.
She is survived by, her daughter, Edith McGill (Allen); her grandsons, Ronald Lowe (Cheryl) and Joe McCorkle; 11 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren; 3 nephews and 3 nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Silver Run Baptist Church with the Pastors Douglas Hood and Mike Sides officiating. Burial will follow in Harlem Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allen McGill, Robbie Lowe, Timmy Coleman, Chad Waller, Reese Walden and Dwayne Hood.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
