Mrs. Minnie Lee Hunter
Jackson, SC—Mrs. Minnie Lee Hunter, of Foreman Road, entered into rest October 21, 2019 at First Love Personal Care Home. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Atomic Road with the Rev. Paul H. Bush officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hunter, a native of Aiken County was a member Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Ministry, Culinary Ministry and Home Mission Ministry.
Survivors include a sister, Annie Lou Leggett;three devoted nephews, Timothy (Elizabeth) Schultz, Alex (Katherine) Schultz and Stevie Schultz; Christopher Dennis was raised in the home like a son; a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Timothy (Elizabeth) Schultz, 228 Lacebark Pine Way, Beech Island, SC or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019
