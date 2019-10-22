Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Atomic Road, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Atomic Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Lee Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Lee Hunter Obituary
Mrs. Minnie Lee Hunter
Jackson, SC—Mrs. Minnie Lee Hunter, of Foreman Road, entered into rest October 21, 2019 at First Love Personal Care Home. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Atomic Road with the Rev. Paul H. Bush officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hunter, a native of Aiken County was a member Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Ministry, Culinary Ministry and Home Mission Ministry.
Survivors include a sister, Annie Lou Leggett;three devoted nephews, Timothy (Elizabeth) Schultz, Alex (Katherine) Schultz and Stevie Schultz; Christopher Dennis was raised in the home like a son; a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Timothy (Elizabeth) Schultz, 228 Lacebark Pine Way, Beech Island, SC or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now