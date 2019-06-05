|
Mrs. Minnie Pearl Lanham McKie, of Belair Road, entered into rest May 30, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McKie, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Wennifer McKie and David (Melissa) McKie; two sisters, Ida Brown and Florence Lanham Mealing; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 5 to June 7, 2019