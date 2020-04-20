|
|
Miriam Agerton Stafford
Augusta, GA—Miriam Agerton Stafford entered into Glory on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Miriam was a native of Vidette, Ga. She moved to Augusta, Ga. and found her soulmate of 57 years, Robert E. Stafford. Together they had 2 daughters, 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson, 2 great-granddaughters and 1 great grandson. Miriam "Mickey" Stafford served faithfully in Lakemont Presbyterian Church of Augusta, Ga. and was a loving member of the John Tabb Bible study class. Miriam was a warm homemaker, strong Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed sharing life with others. Her grace and faith in Christ will remain her legacy. The family will receive friends at 2 PM, on Wednesday April 22nd , 2020 in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Vidette, Ga. A graveside service will follow at 3PM at the Rose Dhu cemetery in Vidette, Ga. The Reverend Hal Burke will be officiating the service. All memorials or contributions may be made to the Rose Dhu cemetery c/o John Thomas, 115 South College Street, Louisville,Ga.30434 or Lakemont Presbyterian Church, 3111 West Road, Augusta. Ga. 30907. Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 21, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020