|
|
Miriam Jane Booth
Savannah, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, August 17, 2019, Miriam Jane Booth, 80, loving wife of the late Elton T. Booth.
Jane was born in Augusta but was a longtime resident of North Augusta. She was most recently residing in Savannah. Jane loved children and she was a teacher at St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic School for 20 years. After retiring, she became affectionately known as Rednose Rosie the Clown to an entirely new generation of children in the Augusta area. She was a devout Catholic, active over her lifetime in several churches including: Church of the Most Holy Trinity Augusta, Our Lady of Peace/NASC, Blessed Sacrament Savannah and Sacred Heart Savannah. Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on the lives of everyone she met.
Family members include: children: Gloria Lynn Rachels and Julian Patrick Rachels, III and wife Carmen; granddaughter: Katelyn Audrey Rachels.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity with Fr. Mike Ingram, celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Most Holy Trinity Augusta, 720 Telfair Street, Augusta GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019