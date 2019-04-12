|
Ms. Miriam Melaina Goodman, 44, left her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, GA.
The Celebration of Life Service for Miriam will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church with Rev. Tripp Goodwin officiating.
Mrs. Goodman is the daughter of Marvin D. "Marty" Richard, III and the late Sandra Jean Bieser "Sandy" Richard. Miriam loved the Lord and loved her three children with all of her heart, mind and soul. Before her health declined she was an administrative secretary at Fort Gordon.
Survivors include her two daughters, Synora Goodman and Morgan Goodman; one son, Devin Goodman; father, Marvin D. "Marty" Richard, III of Milledgeville, GA; two sisters, Kelly Williams and husband, Brian of Cumming, GA and Georgianna Wall and husband, David of McDonough, GA; maternal grandmother, Bernice Roy of Locust Grove, GA; paternal grandmother, Miriam Richard of Evans, GA; father-in-law, Stanley Anglin and mother-in-law, Janis Anglin of Duluth, GA; sister-in-law, Amber Allen and husband, David of Monroe, GA; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mrs. Goodman was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Jean Bieser "Sandy" Richard; maternal grandfather, Maurice Roy; and paternal grandfather, Marvin D. Richard, II.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Lincolnton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 357, Lincolnton, GA 30817.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Goodman family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019