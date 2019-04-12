Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home - Lincolnton
195 N. Peachtree Street
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Melaina Goodman


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miriam Melaina Goodman Obituary
Ms. Miriam Melaina Goodman, 44, left her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, GA.

The Celebration of Life Service for Miriam will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church with Rev. Tripp Goodwin officiating.

Mrs. Goodman is the daughter of Marvin D. "Marty" Richard, III and the late Sandra Jean Bieser "Sandy" Richard. Miriam loved the Lord and loved her three children with all of her heart, mind and soul. Before her health declined she was an administrative secretary at Fort Gordon.

Survivors include her two daughters, Synora Goodman and Morgan Goodman; one son, Devin Goodman; father, Marvin D. "Marty" Richard, III of Milledgeville, GA; two sisters, Kelly Williams and husband, Brian of Cumming, GA and Georgianna Wall and husband, David of McDonough, GA; maternal grandmother, Bernice Roy of Locust Grove, GA; paternal grandmother, Miriam Richard of Evans, GA; father-in-law, Stanley Anglin and mother-in-law, Janis Anglin of Duluth, GA; sister-in-law, Amber Allen and husband, David of Monroe, GA; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mrs. Goodman was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Jean Bieser "Sandy" Richard; maternal grandfather, Maurice Roy; and paternal grandfather, Marvin D. Richard, II.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Lincolnton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 357, Lincolnton, GA 30817.

You may sign the family's online guestbook at www.reesfuneralhome.net.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Goodman family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now