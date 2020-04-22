Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Miriam Williams Saggus

Miriam Williams Saggus Obituary
Miriam Williams Saggus
Edgefield, SC—Miriam Williams Saggus, 95, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late G. Milton Saggus, Jr., entered into rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Due to current COVID 19 health concerns a private graveside service will be held.
Mrs. Saggus was born in Edgefield SC and was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Sarah Mae Graham Williams. She was a retired secretary for Clemson Ext. Service in the Edgefield Office, a member of Gilgal Baptist Church, Gilgal WMU and the American Legion Aux. Miriam was an avid Clemson Fan and a member of IPTAY for over 50 years.
Survivors include two children, Tommy Saggus, and Pat Saggus (Gil) Huggins; two sisters, Aline Crouch, and Ann (Chuck) Breuer; two grandchildren, April (Michael) Longe, and MaryAnn Saggus (Ed) Barnwell; two great grandchildren, Elise and Wyatt Longe.
Memorials may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church 41 Morgan Bussey Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/23/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
