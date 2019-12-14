Home

Rees Funeral Home
195 N Peachtree St.
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-3222
For more information about
Miriam Richard
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lincolnton Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Lincolnton Baptist Church
Miriam Wright Richard

Miriam Wright Richard Obituary
Miriam Wright Richard
Lincolnton, Ga— Mrs. Miriam Wright Richard, 93 entered into eternal rest at University Westwood in Evans, GA.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Lincolnton City Cemetery.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Richard family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
