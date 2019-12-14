|
|
Miriam Wright Richard
Lincolnton, Ga— Mrs. Miriam Wright Richard, 93 entered into eternal rest at University Westwood in Evans, GA.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lincolnton Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Lincolnton City Cemetery.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Richard family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019