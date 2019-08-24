|
Misao "Mickie" Ballard
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on August 23, 2019 Mrs. Misao "Mickie" Ballard wife of the late Mr. Charles Robert Ballard. Graveside service will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019 10:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Todd Wiggins officiating. The family will receive friends Monday August 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mimi as she was called by her granddaughter was a faithful member for nearly 50 years at Hillcrest Baptist Church. After having her own kidney transplant she volunteered at Augusta University Medical Center Dialysis Center. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include one daughter Doris (Jimmy) Huckaby of Evans Ga.. one granddaughter Emily Erin Huckaby of Evans Ga., four cousins Darrell French, David French, Dianne Largent and Debbie (Mike) Harbin.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to The American Kidney Fund or Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907, 706-863-6747, www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019