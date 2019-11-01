|
Mitchell C. Akers
Grovetown, GA—US Army MSG (Ret) Mitchell C. Akers, 75, husband of Helga Akers, entered into rest on October 30, 2019 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga.
Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Starling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Mr. Akers was born in West Virginia to the late Alfred and Annie Mae Akers. He was retired from the US. Army with 23 years of service to his country and was the recipient of numerous military awards and medals. He was also a retired State Correctional Officer. He was a member of Grovetown Masonic Lodge and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Helga Biehl Akers; two daughters, Jessica Crocker and Teresa Rhodes; granddaughter, Erica Crocker; two brothers, Eugene Akers and wife Shirley and Samuel Akers; other grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; his brothers-in-law Manfred Biehl and the late Barbara Biehl, Norbert Biehl and his wife Christiane and sister-in-law Doris Mueller and husband Wolfgang.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Otto and Hilda Biehl; a granddaughter, Katie Calhoun, and his siblings Andrew, Robert, Barbara, Frances and Willi Mae.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff of Eisenhower Army Medical Center for their loving care and support.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/3/2019
