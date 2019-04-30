Home

Mitchell Ward


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mitchell Ward Obituary
Mr. Mitchell Lee Ward, age 75, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2019. A Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Thompson Bridge Road, 2905 Seven Oaks Road, Waynesboro, GA. The body lied in state from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Visitation was Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.

His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
