Mr. Mitchell Lee Ward, age 75, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2019. A Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Thompson Bridge Road, 2905 Seven Oaks Road, Waynesboro, GA. The body lied in state from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
