Mrs. Molly M. Walden Griffin passed on Sat., July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Sat., July 13th at Molly's Park (formerly Lincoln Park) 601 Winthrope Ave., Millen, GA with Rev. W.B. Tomlin officiating; burial in Morrison Grove Church Cemetery. She leaves three children to cherish her memories: Gregory (Joan) Griffin, Sr., Tamia Griffin-Lovett, and Sabrina Griffin all of Millen, GA; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two step-children; one sister, Mrs. Lillie Drayton, three special friends, Mrs. Betty Green and Ms. Celia M. Kirkland, and Mrs. Lillian Muckerson, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 12, 2019