Molton Robert "Bob" Jones
Augusta, GA—Molton Robert "Bob" Jones, 84, husband of the late Betty Amerson Jones, entered into rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
No services will be held.
Mr. Jones, son of the late Daisy P. Lowery Jones and Noland Jones, was born in Georgianna, AL. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chuck Jones (Peggy), and by his sister, Virginia Ruth Jones.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Johns (Melanie), his brothers, William Jones (Roseanne), and Charles Alton Jones, and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020