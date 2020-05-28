Mona A. Hacker- D'Antignac
Augusta, Ga—Mona Hacker- D'Antignac daughter of Carrie Morton-Hacker and the "late" Samual Hacker entered into rest peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020
Mona was a retired city transmit driver that enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves behind; Mother, Carrie Morton-Hacker, 3 Sisters, 1 deceased, 5 brothers, 1 deceased. 3 Sons; Gregory Sanders, Travis Hacker (deceased), Tyreze D'Antignac, Granddaughter, Ashanti Sanders, Grandsons, Jordan and Josh Paulk and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/29/2020
Augusta, Ga—Mona Hacker- D'Antignac daughter of Carrie Morton-Hacker and the "late" Samual Hacker entered into rest peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020
Mona was a retired city transmit driver that enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves behind; Mother, Carrie Morton-Hacker, 3 Sisters, 1 deceased, 5 brothers, 1 deceased. 3 Sons; Gregory Sanders, Travis Hacker (deceased), Tyreze D'Antignac, Granddaughter, Ashanti Sanders, Grandsons, Jordan and Josh Paulk and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/29/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020.