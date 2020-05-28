Mona A. Hacker- D'Antignac
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona A. Hacker- D'Antignac
Augusta, Ga—Mona Hacker- D'Antignac daughter of Carrie Morton-Hacker and the "late" Samual Hacker entered into rest peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020
Mona was a retired city transmit driver that enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves behind; Mother, Carrie Morton-Hacker, 3 Sisters, 1 deceased, 5 brothers, 1 deceased. 3 Sons; Gregory Sanders, Travis Hacker (deceased), Tyreze D'Antignac, Granddaughter, Ashanti Sanders, Grandsons, Jordan and Josh Paulk and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/29/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved