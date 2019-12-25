|
Mona Scarborough Clayton
Augusta, Georgia—Mona Scarborough Clayton, 88, entered peacefully into rest at home surrounded by family on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert Harris Scarborough and Vivian Strickland Scarborough.
A service will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Augusta, Georgia. Reverend John Jenkins will officiate. The family will receive friends in Tyler Hall of the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00am. Elliott Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mona was born in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Lee High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Emory University where she met her husband, Dr. Marcus Clayton. Despite their marriage ending, they lovingly raised four daughters together and maintained a close bond until her death. Mona held a long and fulfilling career as a Psychiatric Nurse for the VA.
Her beautiful voice allowed her many opportunities to thrive throughout her life. When she moved to Augusta in 1959, she was quickly recruited by St. Paul's Choir where she sang soprano. She also sang with the Augusta Choral Society and was part of the team that launched the Tuesday's Music Live Concert Series in 1987.
Mona loved to entertain, and her feisty spunk made her the life of any party. She could also be found curled up with a good book and cup of tea. Her grandchildren loved how she made any occasion with them special.
She is survived by her daughters Alison Bowles (Greg), Marsha Kameron (Johnny), Catherine Stuckey (Billy), Jan Buckaloo and grandchildren; Caroline Bowles Barrick (Dane), Carter Bowles (Decker Stanley, fiance'), Jack Kameron, Mary Bryson Stuckey, Sarah Kameron, Will Stuckey, Clayton Buckaloo, Michael Kameron, and Alison Buckaloo. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Millum (Connie Mac) and Jan Oliver (Bruce.) She is predeceased by her brother, Dan Irving Scarborough.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorials to Saint Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/26/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019