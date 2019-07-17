|
Ms. Monriah A. Elam entered into rest on July 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Center with Bishop Walter Cannon officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are a son, Loyal Tutt; mother, Causandra Broussard; father, Robert Elam Jr.; brothers, D'Mario Elam, Stefan Elam, Shane Elam, Devon Elam, Donnell Wynn, Zion Elam; sisters, Danielle Moore, Dominique Elam, Breyanna Crawford; grandparents, Ann Broussard, Robert Elam Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019