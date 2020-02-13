|
|
Montiel Baynham
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Maria Montiel Baynham, 66, who entered into rest February 13, 2020, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Bert Baynham officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Montiel was a life-long resident of North Augusta and daughter of the late Ramon and Betty Wilhelm Baynham. She had attended Belvedere United Methodist Church with her family and because of her love for sacred music the church's Choir Room was named in her honor.
Survivors include her three brothers, Jonathan G. (Grace) Baynham, David R. (Pam) Baynham and Paul (Monica) Baynham all of North Augusta.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Tri-Development Center, P.O. Box 698, Aiken, SC 29802-0698.
