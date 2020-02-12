|
Montine R. Bible
AUGUSTA, GA—Montine R. Bible, 96, entered into rest on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Westwood Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Bernard "Sonny" Mason officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bible was preceded in death by her husband of almost 64 years, Edward Jackson Bible, Jr., her parents, Wilburn and Olyra Roper, her sister Charlene Roper Brown, and her best friend since she was 4 years old, Martha Delle Richardson.
Mrs. Bible is survived by two sons, Edward Bible III (Jeanie) of Martinez, GA and Andy Bible (Arlene) of Lilburn, GA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Brian Bible (Amy) of San Antonia, TX; Jason Bible (Erika) of Grovetown, GA; Alicia Bible of Evans, GA; Jennifer Craig of Lexington, SC; and Charles Coleman (Paula) of Roswell, GA. Mrs. Bible is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Fran Scheidt of Knoxville, TN and Martha Shires of Tunnel Hill, GA, brother-in-law Bob Brown of Maryville, TN and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Westwood Nursing Home for the care and friendships Mrs. Bible received while she was there. They would also like to thank those that took the time to visit and send cards, letters, and flowers. Most importantly, the family appreciates those that never forgot our mother was still a part of their lives and that they were a part of hers.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mann-Mize United Methodist Church, 2705 Milledgeville Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
