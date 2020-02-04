|
Morgan E. Mizelle
Hephzibah, GA—Morgan E. Mizelle, 48, departed this life surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on March 10, 1971, in Augusta, GA. Morgan graduated from Augusta Technical College with a degree in welding; yet, he chose to pursue a career as a roofing contractor. In his spare time, Morgan enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a truly loving husband, father, and son. Morgan was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh and Henrietta Boyce; and his mother-in-law, Nancy Jean Hair.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Michelle Mizelle; daughters, Taylor Mizelle of Athens and Julia Wombles of Hephzibah; son, Michael Wombles of Augusta; granddaughter, Brooklyn Wombles of Hephzibah; mother, Jennie Fowler of Blythe; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service honoring Morgan's life will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, February 7 at Hopeful Baptist Church with Reverend Greg Glover officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in Morgan's honor may be made to the Hopeful Baptist Church Building Fund, or .
