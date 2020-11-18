Morgan P. Davis Jr.
Grovetown, GA— Mr. Morgan Perry Davis Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mr. Davis was employed at John Deere. Survivors are his wife, Kelli Davis; sisters, Walisa Corujo, Lashon Moore; brothers, Maurice Corujo, LeTavious Hemingway; mother-in-law, Karen Jones Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Tate, Devin Hemingway; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives. Mr. Davis may be viewed on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020