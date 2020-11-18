1/1
Morgan P. Davis Jr.
Morgan P. Davis Jr.
Grovetown, GA— Mr. Morgan Perry Davis Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Mr. Davis was employed at John Deere. Survivors are his wife, Kelli Davis; sisters, Walisa Corujo, Lashon Moore; brothers, Maurice Corujo, LeTavious Hemingway; mother-in-law, Karen Jones Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Tate, Devin Hemingway; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives. Mr. Davis may be viewed on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
November 18, 2020
My condolences to Kelli and the entire Davis family on your loss. My family is lifting yours in prayer during this difficult time.
Jared Savina
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Praying for strength for your wife and loved ones.
Alicia Conkleton
Classmate
November 17, 2020
Kelli and family, much love to you all. Sending up prayers.
Wanda Gothie
Friend
November 17, 2020
Kelli, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. I am truly so sorry for your loss.
Tiffany Coleman
Friend
November 17, 2020
Kelli praying for you and your family during this difficult time. Much love to all...
Angel Hall
Friend
November 17, 2020
Kelli my thoughts and prayers are with you. I am sending you one of those sweet hugs that you always have given to me even at times that you didn't even know that I needed it. I pray peace and comfort for you during this time.
Olivia Wolfe
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sweet Kelli, my heart is with you and your family. I am so very sorry Love. There are no words to take away your sorrow but please take comfort in knowing we care. I pray for your peace and comfort.
Trina Mackie
November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bishop Dr.Lionel Sapp
Friend
November 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elouise Clark
Friend
November 16, 2020
Words con not express my love for you brother....
Words cannot express my love for you brother... 14 years was not enough time
LeTavious Hemingway
Brother
