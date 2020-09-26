Mr. Morris James
Augusta, GA—Mr. Morris James, entered into rest September 24, 2020. A memorial service is being planned in lieu of a formal funeral.
Mr. James, son of the late Ruth and Ananias James was born in Montgomery, Alabama where he was graduated from high school in 1969. He served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War. He was a 1977 graduate of Auburn University and received a master's degree in Public Administration from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama in 1983. After relocating to Augusta, Georgia he gain employment with the US Department of Energy retiring in 2010.
He was a member of Transformation United Methodist Church, Hephzibah, Georgia where he found a source of joy singing on the choir and serving as the district lay person for th United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Gmerice Lafayette (Decory Bryant), Morrissa James and Monet James (Brian Stills); five beautiful grandchildren, Marlee Lafayette, Cori Bryant, Christopher Stills, Jada Stills and Micah Stills; his fiancee, Jean E. Steven;
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 27, 2020