Moses Travis Jr.
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Moses "The Brass Monkey" Travis, Jr. gained his heavenly wings Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in University Hospital.
His memories will live on in the hearts of his children, Janell (Lewis) Newell, Patricia (Percy) Johnson, Tasha (Migiuel) Gilchrist and Joseph Griffin; 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, special friend, Lena Travis and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, 3261 Old Waynesboro Road, Hephzibah, with Rev. Christopher McBride officiating. Mr. Travis may be viewed Monday, August 31 from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2020