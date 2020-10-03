Mrs.Shirley L. Swartzlander
Beech Island, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Shirley L. Swartzlander, 84, who entered into rest October 1, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Swartzlander was a native of Pinegrove, Pennsylvania, having made Beech Island her home for the past 51 years. She was the wife of 39 years to the late Charles R. Swartzlander.
Survivors include a son, Richard (Brenda) Swartzlander, Augusta; four daughters, Tina (Richard) Bennett, Lesa (Freddie) Parry, Sandra Crabtreee all of Beech Island and Mira Chambley, Jackson; thirteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
