1/1
Mrs.Shirley L. Swartzlander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mrs.Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs.Shirley L. Swartzlander
Beech Island, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Shirley L. Swartzlander, 84, who entered into rest October 1, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Swartzlander was a native of Pinegrove, Pennsylvania, having made Beech Island her home for the past 51 years. She was the wife of 39 years to the late Charles R. Swartzlander.
Survivors include a son, Richard (Brenda) Swartzlander, Augusta; four daughters, Tina (Richard) Bennett, Lesa (Freddie) Parry, Sandra Crabtreee all of Beech Island and Mira Chambley, Jackson; thirteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved