Muriel Livingston
Grovetown, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, November 12th, Muriel Oellerich Livingston, age 88.
Born in Augusta, GA, she grew up as a resident of the Harrisburg Community. After graduating High School from Richmond Academy, she went to work for Bell South and retired from there after 30 years of service. During her career at Bell South, she served as a Union representative and was a member of the AT&T Pioneers. After retirement, she was a local real estate agent for eleven years, earning the distinctive honor of a Million Dollar Club member. Muriel was a devoted and loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She loved the Lord and her Family above all else. She was a very loving, kind hearted and generous person who was loved by everyone. Her smile and vibrant personality would light up the room.
Family members include her Daughter, Leah Eldridge (Craig); Granddaughter, Lauren E. Smith (Andrew); Great Granddaughters, Aria Smith and Brooklyn Smith; Brother, Edward Oellerich (Joanne); Nephews, Benny Oellerich (Teresa), Johnny Oellerich, David Oellerich, Doug Oellerich (Leslie) and Niece, Stephanie O. Strength (Howard); eleven great nephews and nieces; six great, great nephews and nieces; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Lillian Harden Oellerich and her Father, James Edward Oellerich, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.act.alz.org/donate
)
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16th, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Thomas Poteet and Son. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Augusta, GA.
