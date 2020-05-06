|
Muriel Williamson
Augusta, GA—Muriel Fone Williamson entered into rest on Thursday, April 30,2020.
She was born and raised in Ballardvale, Massachusetts. She attended Punchard High School and then attended Katharine Gibbs secretarial school and Academie Moderne in Boston. It was in Boston where North met South at a mixer dance in 1945. Her "Prince Charming Charlie" from Augusta, Ga. eyed her on the dance floor and that was the beginning of a romance that ended in marriage in 1946. Muriel's first visit to Augusta was during the Masters in April which made a great first impression. However, after marrying Charles, they moved to "hot Augusta" in July which was quite a shock. She never got used to the heat but quickly made many friends and embraced Southern hospitality. Most of her life was spent being a wonderful wife and mother to her daughter Gail and son Davis. The family were long time members of St. John Methodist church where they served and faithfully attended. Muriel greatest joy was family, friends and country.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Charles Williamson. Her survivors are a sister Elna Nugent of Lenox, Massachusetts; her son Davis Williamson and wife Kathryn of Milledgeville Ga.; Gail W. Skognes and her husband Jim of Dunwoody, Ga.; three grandchildren Clay Skognes and his wife Carla, Rebecca Ash and husband Brian, Chase Williamson and his wife Isabelle, and seven great grandchildren: Anna Skognes, Sarah Skognes, Madelyn Skognes, Edie Ash, Emily Ash, and Charlie Ash, and Arlo Williamson.
Due to the corona virus, there will be a private family graveside burial at Westover cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church, 736 Greene St., Augusta, Ga.
