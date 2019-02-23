|
|
Murphree "Murph" Yates Donnan, Jr., 68, passed away in his home in Little Five Points, SC on January 31, 2018. We, his family and friends, are sad, but we are thankful for his time with us, and trust that he has moved to a better place in Heaven.
Murph, who was an honor student at Georgia Institute of Technology, eventually found his path in life as an artist, sculptor, and author. His many friends remember his kindness, good sense of humor, and devotion to the game of chess.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Mr and Mrs. Murphree Yates Donnan,Sr. of Aiken, sisters Connie Morris, Marilyn and Janie Donnan of Augusta and Aiken, and Carole Shackelford of Pensacola, Florida. Nephews are Andrew Donnan, Cory, Nicholas, and Vincent Morris, and Zachary Shackelford.
A service of prayers, committal, and remembrance will take place on April 15 at 10:00 at Westover Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019