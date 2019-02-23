Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murphree Donnan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murphree Yates "Murph" Donnan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Murphree Yates "Murph" Donnan Obituary
Murphree "Murph" Yates Donnan, Jr., 68, passed away in his home in Little Five Points, SC on January 31, 2018. We, his family and friends, are sad, but we are thankful for his time with us, and trust that he has moved to a better place in Heaven.

Murph, who was an honor student at Georgia Institute of Technology, eventually found his path in life as an artist, sculptor, and author. His many friends remember his kindness, good sense of humor, and devotion to the game of chess.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, Mr and Mrs. Murphree Yates Donnan,Sr. of Aiken, sisters Connie Morris, Marilyn and Janie Donnan of Augusta and Aiken, and Carole Shackelford of Pensacola, Florida. Nephews are Andrew Donnan, Cory, Nicholas, and Vincent Morris, and Zachary Shackelford.

A service of prayers, committal, and remembrance will take place on April 15 at 10:00 at Westover Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.