Chaplain Myron Lee Ivey
Peachtree City, GA—Myron Lee Ivey, 62, of Peachtree City, Georgia, formerly of Augusta, Georgia passed away this past Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:43 PM. Mr. Ivey received his undergraduate degree in Economics from Augusta State University and a Master of Divinity degree from Westminster Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Jean Ivey and a sister, Patricia Ivey.
Mr. Ivey is survived in death by his wife of 20 years, Lucie Ling Ivey; son Ethan Alexander Ivey; daughter Kathleen Elizabeth Ivey; father John Ivey; sister Peggy Ivey; niece, Nicole Tamski; nephew Jonathan (Elaine) Ivey; China in-laws Zhaoxiao Teng and Zongjuan Li; US in-laws Danny and Betsy Kohan; two sisters-in-law Yan Teng (Libing), Xia "Nancy" Teng(Martin Major); brother-in-law Fei Teng(Ying); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Myron was very involved in both his community and church. He once served as Director of China Ministry International in Pasadena, California, this is where Myron and Lucie met; Chief Estimator for Keystone Homes in Augusta, Georgia; Veterans Administration Chaplain in Augusta, Georgia; Hospice Chaplain for several companies in Augusta, Georgia; Contractor/Home Builder out of LaGrange, and Fayette County, Georgia; and Hospital Chaplain at Piedmont Newnan, Georgia. Myron was also very active here at Carriage Lane Presbyterian as a Sunday School teacher.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Carriage Lane Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:45 pm at Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lincolnton, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the church, prior to the service.
Myron can best be described in a number of ways:
Kind and Humble
Quiet and Gentle
Strong and Reserved
Sweet and Simple
Silent and Private
Youthful and Thoughtful
Reader and Teacher
Husband and Father
Diligent and Deep Thinker
Dry Sense of Humor and Witty
Protector of Family
The family asks that any expressions of sympathy be monetarily made to CaringBridge.org
and/or Carriage Lane Presbyterian Church.
