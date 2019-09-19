Home

Myrtis Ann (Simpkins) Thomas


1951 - 2019
Myrtis Ann (Simpkins) Thomas Obituary
Myrtis Ann (Simpkins) Thomas
Augusta, GA—Myrtis Ann (Simpkins) Thomas was the daughter of Willie Simpkins and Dorothy (Pollard) Simpkins. She was the only daughter of 4 siblings. Her brothers; Willie Simpkins Jr., Robert (Bobby) Simpkins, Eddie Lee Simpkins, preceded her in death.
She was a native Augustan and loved her community. She served over thirty years in the Richmond County Board of Education school system. Her service to the community touched many lives. She always strived to bring the best out of people, and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by her five daughters; Angela (Simpkins) Brookes, Phalonda Hayes, Kimberly Kardos, Shannon Thomas, Alfreda (Thomas) Keck (Matt Keck).
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 20, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
