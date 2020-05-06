The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtis Stankosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtis Carol Stankosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtis Carol Stankosky Obituary
Myrtis Carol Stankosky
Augusta, GA—A beautiful celebration was held as Carol Stankosky, 88, was escorted by her Lord and Savior into her heavenly home.
Carol was greeted by her parents, Crawford and Myrtis Reid, and siblings, Mary, Christine, Ruth and Forest. Carol is survived by her husband, Joseph, daughter, Vickie Kohler (Peter), sons, Reid Meadows (Cheryl) and Tony Stankosky (Amy). Others include 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on a future date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 5-7-2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now