Myrtis Carol Stankosky
Augusta, GA—A beautiful celebration was held as Carol Stankosky, 88, was escorted by her Lord and Savior into her heavenly home.
Carol was greeted by her parents, Crawford and Myrtis Reid, and siblings, Mary, Christine, Ruth and Forest. Carol is survived by her husband, Joseph, daughter, Vickie Kohler (Peter), sons, Reid Meadows (Cheryl) and Tony Stankosky (Amy). Others include 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held on a future date.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 5-7-2020
