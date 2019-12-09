|
Myrtle Dixon Herrington
Waynesboro, GA—Myrtle Dixon Herrington, Sr., 85, entered into rest Sunday, December 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, December 11 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11am Thursday, December 12 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Chapel with Rev. Matt Wigley officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019