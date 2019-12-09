Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Herrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Dixon Herrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Dixon Herrington Obituary
Myrtle Dixon Herrington
Waynesboro, GA—Myrtle Dixon Herrington, Sr., 85, entered into rest Sunday, December 8, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, December 11 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11am Thursday, December 12 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Chapel with Rev. Matt Wigley officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531) You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -