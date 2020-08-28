1/1
Myrtle Matlock Beard
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Matlock Beard
Aiken, SC—Graveside Services for Ms. Myrtle Matlock Beard, 100, who entered into rest Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her residence at Hitchcock Place in Aiken will be conducted Sunday at 2 o'clock in Jackson Memorial Park, Jackson, SC. Rev. Michael D. Riddle officiating.
Born in the little railroad community of Skinface between Ellenton and Cowden (Jackson) on February 22, 1920, she was the daughter of William Daniel Matlock and Lillie Fennel Matlock. She relocated to Jackson in 1951 where she lived until her move to Aiken in 2014. She retired from the Aiken County School District as Cafeteria Manager for Jackson and Silver Bluff High School. Ms. Beard was a charter member of First Christian Church, Jackson SC. She was predeceased by her husband Clemmons Beard; her parents; brothers Dick, John and Bill Matlock, and her great grandson J.P. Mumford.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons William Curtis Beard (Shelvia), Aiken, Clemmons C. "Buster" Beard Sr (Jean), Jackson; five grandchildren Cheryl Hainich (Tomas), Wadmalaw Island SC, Alisa Burrell (Richard), Aiken, Rhonda Mumford, Jackson, Clemmons Clarence Beard Jr (Holly),Columbia SC and Heath Woodward (April), Lilburn GA; seven great grandchildren John Anderson (Phyllis), Allison Willis (Matthew), Nolan Mumford, Chad Burrell, Glavin Pryor, Rhett Casey (Shannon) and Chloe Woodward.
Pallbearers will be Clarence Beard, Richard Burrell, Tomas Hainich, John Anderson, Chad Burrell and Matthew Willis.
The family gratefully acknowledges and appreciates the loving care she received from the staff at Hitchcock Place, Agape Hospice and Fox Rehab.
Posey Funeral Director of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/29/20



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved