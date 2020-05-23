|
Nancy Bennett
Gibson, Georgia—Mrs. Nancy Marie Kent Bennett, age 69, of West Main Street, Gibson, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held for family only in the Mitchell Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Russell Davis officiating.
Born September 27, 1950, Nancy was a native of Gibson and a graduate of Glascock County High School. After graduating from Augusta College with a Bachelor's Degree in Art, she taught art for several years at Jones County High School in Gray. She left the education field to pursue portrait artistry, specializing in children's portraits and landscapes. Her love of horses led her to create promotional materials used for the Aiken Triple Crown. She became a well-known artist in Augusta, Aiken, and St Simons Island.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Pope Kent and Cloise Chalker Kent and her husband, Dan C. Bennett. She is survived by her sister, Andrea Kent Pennington (Jimmie ) of Gibson, brothers, Thomas B. Kent of Gibson, and Bill C. Kent (Virna) of Canton, nieces, Kimberly Kent Holcombe (Tony), Kayce Kent Byers (Keith), Haley Kent Whyte (Jason), Amy Pennington, Carla Pennington Day (Michael) and 10 great nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 24, 2020
