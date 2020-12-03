Nancy Carr
Aiken, SC, South Carolina—Nancy Farmer Carr, age 74, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late Bill Carr and daughter of the the late Robert W. Farmer and the late Leona Key Farmer, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by sons, Robert Ray (Yvonne) Hudson and Joel Stephen (Sherry) Sanders; a sister, Gerry Farmer (Bobby) Hydrick; grandchildren, Devon (fiancee' Shelby) Hudson, Chase (Caitlin) Hudson and Mary Catherine Sanders; great grandchildren, Keagan and Oaklyn Hudson. She was born in Aiken County, S.C. She was of the Methodist Faith. She was a 1964 Graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School in Graniteville, S. C. She was a member of the Graniteville Leisure Club. During her working years, she was an Administrative Assistant for Bechtel. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who shall be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched during her lifetime. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Alan Quarles officiating. The interment will follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, S.C. 29803. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/4/2020