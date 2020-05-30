Mrs. Nancy Dunn Wright
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Nancy Dunn Wright, 90, who entered into rest May 30, 2020 will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens, Reverend Tommy Wilkes and Reverend James D. Dennis, Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Wright was born on December 29, 1929 in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of the late Emmett Charles Dunn and Maude Elizabeth Whitesell Dunn. Nancy became a resident of North Augusta in 1952 with her late husband, Charles N. Wright, when he came to work for Dupont at SRP.
Nancy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir from 1952 until 2017, participated and held offices in United Methodist Women, and was a Sunday School teacher. She was honored by her UMW unit with a Special membership award. She was also a member of Hill & Dale Garden Club, President of North Augusta Council of Garden Clubs, charter member of the Scarlett Belles Red Hats club, and a longtime volunteer at the Nancy Carson Library. The Exchange Club of North Augusta presented her a Book of Golden Deeds award in 1994.
In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Dunn, Gordon Dunn and Kyle Dunn.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Wright Storey and Mary (Jarrett) Wright Wyant; two sons, David Mark Wright and Jonathan (Amanda) Charles Wright; three grandchildren, Aaron (Amy) Storey, Miranda (Steven) Storey Holt, Jeremy (Elizabeth) Wright; one great-grandchild, Nathan Storey.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 639 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
