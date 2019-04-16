Home

Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH 45169
(937) 584-2431
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Sabina Cemetery
Nancy Ellen Woodruff Obituary
Nancy Ellen Woodruff, 78, of Appling, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Woodruff; grandchildren, James Andrew Zimmerman and Robert Edward Zimmerman and a brother, Robert Gilbert.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Shelley J. Reynolds and Angela Lee Swarts; grandchildren, Jessica Lauren Swarts, Jeffrey Cole Swarts, Christopher Lee Reynolds, Trina Renee Evenson, Regina Ann Kirkland; brother in law, Robert Joseph Woodruff and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A family visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 11:00am-12:00pm, at Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 12:00pm at Sabina Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
