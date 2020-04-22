|
Nancy G. Payne
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence, Mrs. Nancy Giles Payne, 91, wife of the late Dort B. Payne Sr. Nancy was a native of Lynchburg, VA. She attended Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga. While there, she met her future husband who was attending college at Ga Tech. They married and moved to Augusta to start his career. Nancy was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd where she served on the Altar Guild, the Vestry, and as a volunteer in the church bookstore for many years. When it was concerning "her" church, she typically would give her time and effort to anything that was needed. She also devoted many volunteer hours at the Children's Dental Clinic of Augusta. She worked with the Richmond County Board of Elections as a poll manager for years. Nancy previously served on The Augusta Symphony Guild and as a member of the Junior League of Augusta. She was a member of the Augusta Country Club. She was an avid bridge player and attained the rank of Life Master. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.
The family would like to thank Trinity Hospice, especially Mrs. Sandra, for the love and care that was shown to Mrs. Payne over the last two years.
Nancy is survived by her daughter: Susan Payne Bailie (Alex); son: Dort Bartley Payne Jr. and grandchildren: Landon, William, and Courtney Bailie, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park with The Rev. Robert D Fain officiating. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to her beloved church—-The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
