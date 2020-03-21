|
Nancy Harden Klozer
Appling, Georgia—Martinez, GA- Mrs. Nancy "Nanny" Harden Klozer, 70 years young,
was called to her eternal home on March 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife to her late husband, Michael Klozer for more than 50 years. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice Harden.
Mrs. Klozer was born in Augusta, GA and graduated from the Academy of Richmond County High School. She retired from the Columbia County Board of Education as a special education aid. She continued to oversee her and her late husband's business, Proclean Janitorial.
Nanny loved her entire family but spending time with her 3 grandchildren gave her the greatest joy. She enjoyed being at her home with her beloved dogs, Payton, Sprout, Daisy and Bailey and working in her yard. Nanny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by 1 son- Michael Jason Klozer (Alyssa) Dublin, CA; 1 daughter- Jennifer Klozer Blanchard (Grady) Appling, GA; 3 brothers- Charles "Bubba" Harden (Peggy) Martinez, GA;
Tommy Harden (Vickie) Martinez, GA; Gary Harden (Shirley) Evans, GA; 1 sister in law- Jeane Klozer Reese (Wayne) Martinez, GA; 3 precious grandchildren- Emerson Blanchard, Jackson and Matthew Klozer and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rungruang, Dr. Ghamande, the staff at Georgia Cancer Center and the nurses on 5 North at AU for loving and caring for our mother during her battle with ovarian cancer.
A graveside service will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at 12 PM at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Brad Whitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Golden Harvest Food Bank, Columbia County Food Bank or Broad Street Ministries.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/22/2020
