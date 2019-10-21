The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Nancy Hixon Obituary
Nancy Hixon
Augusta, GA—Nancy Dennis Hixon, 71, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Dennis, entered into rest October 20, 2019. Nancy was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta.
She is survived by her children, Amy Pollock Harriman (Jason), Mark Pollock, and Meg Sligar Stuard (Blake); her sisters Sharon Tomlin (Cecil) and Margaret Ann Lambert (Douglas); her granddaughter, Lennon Rose Stuard; and many nieces, nephews, and family members.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Molly's Militia at mollysmilitia.org or any local pet rescue organization.
Special thanks to the staff of SouthEast Hospice and Thomas Personal Care Home for their loving care and support.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Dusty Wammack officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
