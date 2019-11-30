Home

Nancy Izlar McDougal

Nancy Izlar McDougal Obituary
Nancy Izlar McDougal
Raleigh, NC—On Tuesday, November 26th, Nancy Izlar McDougal joyfully joined her savior in heaven.
A celebration of her life will be held in Pickard Hall at White Memorial Presbyterian Church (1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, North Carolina) on Thursday, December 5 at 3:00 PM (casual attire).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution to a .
The home will be open this week for friends to visit with the family.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 1, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
