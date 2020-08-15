1/1
Nancy Jane Fowler
Evans, GA—Nancy Jane Fowler, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Evans, Georgia. Born March 3, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, she was the daughter of Doctor Charles H. and Nancy Hook, of Parkville, Missouri.
Nancy attended Parkville High School, graduating in 1947. She attended Park College in Parkville, Missouri as well as Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas where she became a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was a board-certified X-Ray technician, receiving her training at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri; and retired as an X-Ray technician for the orthopedic surgeons Doctors Vilmer, Williamson and Ise in North Kansas City, Missouri. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in North Kansas City. She was on the Lyric Guild in Kansas City for many years. She spent most of her retirement years as an avid bowler, fisherwoman, and Chiefs fan in Kissee Mills, Missouri. Her later years were spent at Madison Heights Memory Care facility in Augusta, Georgia.
She is survived by her very dear companion of 20 years, Jack Davis of Kissee Mills, Missouri; and by three daughters: Nancy Crawford and her husband Dr. Daniel Lee of Evans, Georgia; Michelynn Carellas and her husband George Carellas of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; and Barbara Register of Augusta, Georgia. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Donald Ray Good and Richard B. Fowler, as well as two sons, Charles Hilton Good and Richard Brett Fowler.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at East Slope Cemetery, 5011 NW Gateway Avenue, Riverside, Missouri. Facial masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Memories of Nancy and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
