Mrs. Nancy Jordon Brooks
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Nancy Jordan Brooks, wife to Mr. Edward Brooks entered into rest Monday, November 9th, in Select Specialty Hospital.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Edward Brooks; children, Brittany Brooks, Daisy Brooks, Cannan Jordan; grandchildren; mother, Mrs. Daisy Jordan; brother, Cain Jordan; mother and father-in-law, Edith and Edward Brooks and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 2:00 pm in Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd., with Reverend Morris Jones, officiating. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits