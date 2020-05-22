Home

Nancy Joyce Busby


1934 - 2020
Nancy Joyce Busby Obituary
Nancy Joyce Busby
Hephzibah , Ga—Age 86 passed away peacefully on May 21,2020
Born to James and Catherine Dixon .
For many years Nancy was a hostess, then the owner of Dixons Mini Mart
She is a Mom to Patti Hall(Larry) Debbie Hofer (Ric)
mom-mom to JR and Jason
great grandmom to Andrew and Jason Jr.
All of these she loved and they loved her.
We will always remember her as the Mom who loved us unconditionally ,was always perfectly dressed in-style, also loved her red Thunderbird.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2020
