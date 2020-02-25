|
Nancy Lavin
Augusta, Georgia—Nancy Lavin, a long-time resident of Augusta, Georgia passed away early Sunday morning in northern Virginia surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1949 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Nancy graduated from the radiography program at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) and began her professional career there as a radiographer. There she became an essential part in the development of special neurological imaging which was later detailed in a book globally referenced. She received her Masters of Education from Augusta University as well. She undertook the helm as Program Director of the MCG Radiography program, a role she maintained until her retirement. She was bestowed the status of Professor Emeritus by the Medical College of Georgia for the significant impacts she made on teaching, research and service both within her profession and the University.
Throughout her career, Nancy was heavily involved in professional organizations. Her excellence in leadership was exhibited in various roles in the Georgia Society of Radiologic Technologists, as well as through significant contributions to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists.
Nancy is survived by her sister and brother in law, Peggy and Leo O'Brien of Centreville, Virginia and her brother, Michael Lavin of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise Learnard and John Lavin and by her brother Aaron. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, by her beloved dog, Tiger and her god-daughter Anne-Marie Stevenson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Friday at Platt's Crawford Avenue.
A graveside ceremony will take place at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Westover Memorial Park.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020