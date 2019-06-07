Home

Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
1503 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
Nancy Long Markland


Nancy Long Markland Obituary
Nancy Long Markland, 88, of Albany, GA formerly of Evans, GA died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Evergreen Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Westover Memorial Park with Reverend C. Joshua Villines officiating.

Nancy is survived by two daughters, Pam Newsome and husband Ed of Albany, Ga, Cathy Villines and husband John of Cleveland, GA: a sister and "daughter" Connie Buckly: a grandson, Markland Aultman: sister, Judy Cox and husband Ernie: three step-grandchildren, Joshua Villines (Brigit), Clint Newsome (Jodi), Crista Roeman (Guy): Four great-grandchildren, Blakely Ann Aultman, John Francis Villines, Ethan and Brycen Newsome, several nieces and nephews, and the wonderful, loving staff at Evergreen who were constantly at her side providing hours of comfort and for whom we are eternally grateful.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Lindy Markland, beloved brother-in-law David Buckley, and siblings, Laura Crigger and Gene Long.

The family will receive friends at the home of Connie Buckley on Saturday, June 8, or Sunday, June 9, 2019.

If so desired, memorials can be made to Turning Point Foundation, 1881 County Rd 627, Thorsby, AL 35171, and to Martinez United Methodist Church, 3614 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019
