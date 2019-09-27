Home

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View Map
More Obituaries for Nancy McDuffie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lynn McDuffie


1946 - 2019
Nancy Lynn McDuffie Obituary
Nancy Lynn McDuffie
Winston-Salem, N.C.—Winston-Salem- Mrs. Nancy Lynn McDuffie Quel, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 13, 2019. She was born November 29, 1946 in Lumberton, NC, the daughter of Wayland Rudolph McDuffie and Thetis Catherine Bayles McDuffie. Lynn attended Red Springs High School and was a graduate of Meredith College. She retired from Levin, Spinnett & Co. and was previously a co-owner of Day's Gone By Antiques in Birmingham, AL. A resident of Winston-Salem for over 28 years, she was involved in the Ardmore Historical Association and was a member of the Triple O's (On Our Own) social group. Although fiercely independent, she was a gentle soul who would brighten the day of everyone around her with her beautiful smile, kind remarks, and wonderful stories. She loved to shag, enjoyed the beach, loved playing tennis, animals, traveling and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and grandmother and her family will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her two children, Catherine Heather Kitchens (Cliff) of Pinehurst, NC and Charles Brannon Quel (Stephanie) of Davenport, FL.; her two sisters, Judy Caveness (Joe) of Mt. Olive, NC and Jill McMillan (John) of Myrtle Beach, SC; four grandchildren, Emma Kathryn Kitchens, Evelyn Grace Kitchens, Charles William Kitchens and Zoe Alice Quel and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by the father of her children, Charles Dana Quel of Titusville, FL. Her family wishes to thank Dean Pate and Doris Kendrick for their dear friendship with Lynn as well as their love and support. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the Graylyn Inn and Conference Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of the Triad. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
